We start today’s deals with the most powerful variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with $250 savings at Amazon.com on its 256GB storage space option. This means you can get one for $1,000, which is the exact same price you would have to pay for half the storage.

However, if you want the best savings possible, you must head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at $100 after a $700 discount. Samsung will give you these amazing savings when you trade in an eligible device so that you can also get the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $300 and $500 respectively unlocked. Still, if you go for the Verizon or AT&T locked models, you can get $50 extra savings.

You can also grab a new LG NanoCell 90 Series 65-inch smart TV for $1,296.99 after receiving a 7 percent discount, which means you can grab one for $1,297. This Smart TVC with an A7 gen-4 AI Processor 4K will improve your visual experience, and it also features great audio so that you can enjoy your favorite content with the help of your favorite smart assistants. If you are willing to spend a bit more, you can also score a new LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV that’s currently getting an 11 percent discount, meaning that you can save $403 when you buy this $3,297 TV that also comes with a 1-year extended protection plan. Finally, the LG OLED C1 Series 48-inch Smart TV is getting a $100 discount so that you can get yours for $1,400.

Other deals include the JBL CLUB ONE wireless headphones that are currently $100 off so that you can grab a pair for $250. In addition, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds are getting a 20 percent discount, leaving them available at just $160 with $40 savings. And since we’re already talking audio accessories, you can also consider getting a new pair of Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers with 40W power for $52.08 after a $7 discount.