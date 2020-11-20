Earlier this month, alleged renders of Samsung’s next flagship – tentatively called the Galaxy S21 Ultra – surfaced online followed by a 360-degree video, giving us a glimpse of its massively redesigned rear panel and a different camera lens arrangement. Other rumors floating around in the leak arena suggest that while the rear panel has been redesigned, the look from the front remains the same as its predecessor. However, a fresh leak now suggests that Samsung will make at least one small but fairly noticeable change to the front facade too, and it has something to do with the chin (or the bottom bezel) of the device.

Famed tipster IceUniverse has tweeted images of what is claimed to be CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From the leaked images, it appears that the chin (or bottom bezel) will be as small as the side bezels, which essentially means a more pleasing uniform look similar to the iPhone 12 range. But unlike the Apple offerings which have a huge notch at the top, Samsung will reportedly opt for a way less intrusive hole-punch in accordance with the Infinity-O design language.

So essentially, you’re looking at a familiar Galaxy S20 series design, but with way slimmer and uniformly thin bezels on all sides for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The leakster goes on to claim that the Galaxy S21 will rock ‘the narrowest chin in mobile phone history’, which might be a big deal for potential buyers who are a fan of uniform aesthetics and value these subtle design changes. However, it is unclear if the same design language will appear on the rest of the Galaxy S21 series members.

S21, S21+, and S21 U models leaked. pic.twitter.com/sGI5nI1UGv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2020

Talking about the Galaxy S21 series, the leakster has also shared images depicting the metal-molded cast models of the Galaxy S21 series, which is likely going to have three core members (likely the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra) that will debut early next year. However, a Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will make its way to the market later in 2021, something Samsung promised back when the Galaxy S20 FE made its debut a few months ago.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra screen will refresh multiple records. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2020

Lastly, in another tweet, the tipster also hinted that the Galaxy S21 series might use a record-setting high refresh rate display. We already have smartphones such as Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra that rock a 144Hz display, so it would be interesting to see Samsung top that and pull off something genuinely outrageous when it comes to winning the specs war. However, leaked rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will pack a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.