Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Image Credit: Winfuture

We’ve long been hearing rumors that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might offer stylus support, something that appeared to be a sensible addition given its high asking price. Soon after, a US FCC certification confirmed that the upcoming camera-centric ultra flagship from Samsung will indeed support the S Pen. Now, a fresh leak has given us our first look at the S Pen that will be offered as an optional accessory with the device, and a clever folio case that houses the S Pen.

The stylus will reportedly be sold separately for €40 (~ $50)

As per renders shared by WinFuture, the S Pen that will be sold separately for the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks a tad different when compared against the one that comes bundled with the Galaxy Note 20 duo. The clicky top with a push-button mechanism is gone, and it also makes sense, since the phone itself doesn’t have a slot to house the stylus. In fact, the S Pen stylus looks a lot like the one Samsung offers with the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets.

Image: Winfuture
READ MORE: Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event for January 14. Brace for Galaxy S21 impact!

However, the rounded top can still be used to scroll through a presentation, control music playback, and use it as a remote to click photos. Additionally, the report claims that this redesigned S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a pressure-sensitive tip. There is also an accelerometer inside that will allow users to control music volume and navigate through the gallery among a few other tricks.

The S Pen has a pressure-sensitive tip and offers gesture support

And just in case you were wondering, the stylus will be sold separately and will reportedly set buyers back by €40 (~ $50). Additionally, Samsung will sell a plastic cover and a flip cover that will have a separate slot for housing the S Pen stylus. And thanks in no part to the stylus slot, these cases will be a tad wider than the regular cases Samsung will offer with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, some of whose renders we recently saw in another leak.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
global a pp spending pocketnow 2020
Global app spending across Android and iOS exceeded $406 million on Christmas
2020 has been a record-setting year for worldwide spending on mobile apps and games, which passed $100 billion in a single year: Sensor Tower
poco f2 pro
Poco finally teases a long-overdue successor to its fantastic F1 budget flagship
The Poco F2 will reportedly pack four rear cameras, but it won’t rock a flagship Qualcomm chipset unlike its predecessor, the Poco F1.
huawei p50 pro leaked render onleaks voice
HUAWEI P50 Pro leak shows a waterfall display and fresh selfie camera design
The HUAWEI P50 Pro will reportedly ditch the innovative vibrating glass earpiece system in favor of a physical earpiece.