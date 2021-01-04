We’ve long been hearing rumors that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might offer stylus support, something that appeared to be a sensible addition given its high asking price. Soon after, a US FCC certification confirmed that the upcoming camera-centric ultra flagship from Samsung will indeed support the S Pen. Now, a fresh leak has given us our first look at the S Pen that will be offered as an optional accessory with the device, and a clever folio case that houses the S Pen.

The stylus will reportedly be sold separately for €40 (~ $50)

As per renders shared by WinFuture, the S Pen that will be sold separately for the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks a tad different when compared against the one that comes bundled with the Galaxy Note 20 duo. The clicky top with a push-button mechanism is gone, and it also makes sense, since the phone itself doesn’t have a slot to house the stylus. In fact, the S Pen stylus looks a lot like the one Samsung offers with the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets.

However, the rounded top can still be used to scroll through a presentation, control music playback, and use it as a remote to click photos. Additionally, the report claims that this redesigned S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a pressure-sensitive tip. There is also an accelerometer inside that will allow users to control music volume and navigate through the gallery among a few other tricks.

The S Pen has a pressure-sensitive tip and offers gesture support

And just in case you were wondering, the stylus will be sold separately and will reportedly set buyers back by €40 (~ $50). Additionally, Samsung will sell a plastic cover and a flip cover that will have a separate slot for housing the S Pen stylus. And thanks in no part to the stylus slot, these cases will be a tad wider than the regular cases Samsung will offer with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, some of whose renders we recently saw in another leak.