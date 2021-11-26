Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting a massive Black Friday discount!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best smartphones in the market. The device was launched less than a year ago, and it packs some of the latest specs in the market. We are used to seeing it get $200 savings every now and then, but since Black Friday is a special occasion, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $900.

You can currently get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $900 after the latest 25 percent discount that translates to $300 savings. This amazing deal will be live until midnight, so you must act fast. If you decide to pick one up, you will be purchasing a new unlocked device with 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and 12GB RAM. If you want more power, you can also opt for the 16GB RAM model that comes with the 512GB storage variant. Either way, you will be getting one of the best cameras in the market, as this model comes with a primary 108MP sensor, a 100X dual-lens zoom capable of capturing 8K videos. And to make it better, you also get S Pen compatibility.

However, you can get the same amazing device for less when you head over to Samsung.com, where the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for as low as $600 when you choose to trade in an eligible device. And if you don’t want to go Ultra, you can also score a new Galaxy S21 Plus or the entry-level S21 variant for just $250. All of these models pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB storage space, but they pack smaller camera sensors and smaller displays.