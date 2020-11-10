We are getting more rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S21 series as we get closer to its possible launch in January. Now, the latest rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will include some camera and display upgrades.

According to a couple of tweets posted by well-known leaker Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will include ISOCELL HM3 camera sensor with 108MP resolution and 0.8μm pixels. This new sensor would offer 12 percent better light sensitivity, which would allow the phone to capture more details than its predecessor. It will also make the S21 Ultra faster when capturing images in low-light conditions.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020

Further, the camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will now include laser autofocus instead of the 3D Time of Flight sensor found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. These changes will also give the camera better and more reliable auto-focus when taking pictures in low-light conditions and when you want to capture objects up close.

However, things don’t stop there, as he also mentioned that the new S21 Ultra will now support 120Hz refresh rates at 2K resolution. In other words, we will still have to wait for Samsung to give us 4K displays in its devices, and it seems that it won’t happen any time soon. The main reason is “because other than VR content, there’s little practical reason to pay extra for 4K resolution support over QHD displays.”

Now, we will have to see how the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will do against Apple’s latest iPhone 12. Let’s remember that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 series earlier than other years to block iPhone sales as much as possible. Samsung has also recently shipped more smartphones than Apple in the US market during this last quarter, giving the Korean tech giant 33.7 percent of Q3 shares, 6.7 percent more than last year’s Q3. According to a report from Strategy Analytics, this left Apple in second place with a 30.2 percent market share.

Source SamMobile

