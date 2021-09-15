S22 predecessor
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we have spotted the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series on sale. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is up for grabs at just $900 after a 25 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings. This device comes with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The 256GB storage option comes with the same amount of RAM, the same processor, and the same $300 discount, which means you can pick one up for $950.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is also getting a $300 discount, which translates to 29 percent savings. This model comes with a smaller 6.7-inch display, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. The 128GB option is also on sale, but this one is only getting $250 savings, which means that you can grab yours for $750. Finally, the vanilla variant is getting $150 savings, which means that you can grab one for $650. This option comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. However, we must insist that you head over to Samsung.com to check out the latest deals on Galaxy devices, as the same Samsung Galaxy S21 series starts at $200 for the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra sell for $400 and $600 respectively.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    The most powerful variant of the Galaxy S21 series.
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Samsung's largest foldable device with stylus support
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

    Samsung's smaller foldable phone with a clamshell design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also on sale at Amazon.com. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting a $200 discount, which means that you can grab your new foldable for $1,600. This variant comes with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a 7.6-inch display. You can also get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance when you trade in your old devices, which is also a good option. The smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a $75 discount, meaning that you can get one for $925. However, you can get both devices at Samsung.com for $900 and $400 after a $600 and $900 discount. These savings will be available after you trade-in up to four different devices, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series is also on sale. You can get the vanilla variant with $250 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $750, while the larger Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours for $900 after a $300 discount.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus devices and more are on sale today
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on both its US and international variants, as well as OnePlus devices on sale
Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS updates
iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, macOS 11.6 and watchOS 7.6.2 updates are now available
Apple released four new updates across its entire product lineup, namely to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
How much warranty does Samsung offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
Samsung’s Z Fold 3 now ships with IPX8 water resistance and better build materials, but how is your purchase protected against unexpected damage? Read this article to understand how warranty claims work for the foldable.