We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we have spotted the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series on sale. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is up for grabs at just $900 after a 25 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings. This device comes with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The 256GB storage option comes with the same amount of RAM, the same processor, and the same $300 discount, which means you can pick one up for $950.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is also getting a $300 discount, which translates to 29 percent savings. This model comes with a smaller 6.7-inch display, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. The 128GB option is also on sale, but this one is only getting $250 savings, which means that you can grab yours for $750. Finally, the vanilla variant is getting $150 savings, which means that you can grab one for $650. This option comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. However, we must insist that you head over to Samsung.com to check out the latest deals on Galaxy devices, as the same Samsung Galaxy S21 series starts at $200 for the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra sell for $400 and $600 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also on sale at Amazon.com. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting a $200 discount, which means that you can grab your new foldable for $1,600. This variant comes with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a 7.6-inch display. You can also get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance when you trade in your old devices, which is also a good option. The smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a $75 discount, meaning that you can get one for $925. However, you can get both devices at Samsung.com for $900 and $400 after a $600 and $900 discount. These savings will be available after you trade-in up to four different devices, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series is also on sale. You can get the vanilla variant with $250 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $750, while the larger Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours for $900 after a $300 discount.