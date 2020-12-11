More leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series have emerged. We have already seen the three devices leaked in some promo videos that show the similarities between the more affordable variants. Still, the latest rumor reveals Galaxy S21’s storage options and color variants, as well as an extra feature for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The guys over at WinFuture.de claim that several German retailers are already revealing the storage capacity for the Galaxy S21 series and its possible color options. First, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 would arrive with two storage options, which would be 128GB for the entry-level variant, and 256GB in the maxed-out version. Users would also be able to choose between four different color options, which include gray, white, pink, and purple.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ would arrive with the same storage options as the Galaxy S21, which means 128GB and 256GB. Unfortunately, leaks suggest that it will only be available in three color options, which include black, silver, and purple.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, would feature three storage options that include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, users would only get two color options to choose from, as it would only be available in black and silver. Now, what’s more interesting about this leak is that it also confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also support S Pen input. Just don’t expect the stylus to be placed inside the phone, as we see in the Samsung Galaxy Note series, as it is expected to be stored in a special Clear View and Silicone Cover case. These cases would come bundled with the S Pen, so it would be a perfect way to keep your device safe, at the same time that you would make your new phone a better productivity tool.

Source WinFuture

Via GSM Arena