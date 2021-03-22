Samsung Galaxy S21

We start today’s deals with what seems to be Samsung completely losing it. We’ve known Samsung to give us amazing deals with trade-ins, but now, it’s really outdone itself. The company offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ for the same price as the vanilla Galaxy S21, meaning that you can get either for just $100 unlocked! Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is still going for $500, with an eligible trade-in, but that doesn’t stop it from being an absolute steal.

We have also seen Samsung kicking off its Discover Spring Event that lets you get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for as low as $325 locked to your favorite carrier. The unlocked variant with 128GB of storage space is still selling for $750, while the entry-level Note 20 with the same 128GB of storage can be yours for $350 with an eligible trade-in.

Other Samsung devices on sale feature the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. You can choose the smaller Z Flip with 5G support for $650, and if, for any weird reason, you believe the LTE-only variant will work better for you, you can get one for $750. The Larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is still considered one of the best devices in 2020, is up for grabs for $1,450. Now, remember that you must trade-in an eligible device to get these savings.

If you’re looking for more options on Android phones, you can grab a new Google Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage space in Just Black for $481.99 with $217 savings. If you want the Clearly White color option, you can get it for $509, and if you want the Pixel 4 XL with the same 64GB storage, you can grab one for $580 after a $319 discount in both color options. And since we’re already talking about Google, we must also include the Google Pixel Buds Gen 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are getting a $20 discount in any of its four different color variants. In other words, you can grab a new pair for $159 over at B&H right now.

