It appears that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has proved quite a successful outing for the company, following a tough year that sent the entire industry into disarray. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, the latest flagship portfolio by Samsung eclipsed the sales figures clocked by last year’s Galaxy S20 family by a margin of 2-to-1 in the first six weeks since its launch in the US market.

A lower entry-point and aggressive deals proved to be the success mantra

The report mentions that a lower $799 entry point for the Galaxy S21 series was one of the key factors behind the new flagship trio’s success. Additionally, lucrative launch deals, comprehensive carrier sales channels, and a less-than-stellar market debut of the Galaxy S20 series at the onset of a global pandemic further helped inflate the Galaxy S21 series’ sales performance.

Diving deeper into the metric, Counterpoint’s report mentions that attractive trade-in and store credit deals brought in more customers for the Galaxy S21 series phones. Additionally, a healthy number of buyers actually ended up liking the new design, especially the contoured camera module at the back which seamlessly meets the sides rather than protruding out – as was the case with its predecessor, especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

2021 witnessed a Samsung flagship selling for less than a OnePlus flagship killer!

It appears that the $799 vanilla Galaxy S21 proved to be a popular option this year. And a major reason behind its success appears to the fact that there is no camera downgrade compared to the pricier Plus model. Surprisingly, market trends suggest that the vanilla Samsung flagship’s plastic back panel was not much of a red flag for shoppers.

In his review, Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera proposed whether the Galaxy S21 was the real Fan Edition device this year. His words started resonating a tad more when OnePlus launched its latest ‘flagship killer’ phone – the OnePlus 9 – priced at $729. Just let it sink in. A OnePlus phone is more expensive than a bonafide Samsung flagship!