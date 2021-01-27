Samsung Galaxy S21

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 series has arrived with several upgrades, a beautiful design, a killer camera, and a very aggressive price tag. However, recent rumors claim that Samsung is setting its shipment expectations a bit lower than last year. The company launched its latest flagship less than two weeks ago, on January 14. Before the event, we saw Samsung offer special deals for those who reserved one of their devices, and even now, we are getting some great trade-in deals that also give you in-store credit with pre-orders. But it seems that it hasn’t been enough for the company to expect great sales.

It seems that Samsung may be expecting to ship around 26 million devices by the end of 2021. The company has definitely gone all out, giving amazing discounts to its latest Galaxy S21 series. You can currently get the regular Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $100, with some conditions. Still, it seems that in-store credits, a free Galaxy SmartTag, and other goodies aren’t enough to get more customers to upgrade to the latest Galaxy S. The company’s new predictions could be the result of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 sales. The S21’s predecessor seems to have registered 26 million units shipped in 2020, out of the 35 million expected shipments.

Now, these may only be rumors, but Samsung is allegedly expecting to ship 10 million units of the vanilla Galaxy S21, 8 million units of the Galaxy S21 Plus, and 8 million units of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. These predictions aren’t necessarily negative, as the company would be considering them to adjust its shipments to prevent overproduction and oversupply. Either way, Samsung will most likely wait until mid-February to study sales numbers and better understand how the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will perform this year.

Source SamMobile

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
