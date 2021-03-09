We kick off today’s deals with great savings on Android devices. Heading over to Samsung.com, we find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting for just $100 unlocked with 128GB of storage space. However, you can bump this up to 256GB storage space for $50 more, and you would also be able to get up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in. The rest of the Galaxy S21 series starts for $$200 and $500 depending on whether you want the Plus or the Ultra variant with 128GB of storage space.

With your purchase of a new Galaxy S21 model, you can also get up to $100 in-store credit to get yourself some accessories to go with your new device, and you can also add four free months of YouTube Premium. Now, you can also get last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as it’s currently getting a $400 discount with an eligible trade-in, meaning you can get one for $300.

If you’re looking for a new Android device to help with productivity, you can go for the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which’s currently available for $350 in its vanilla variant, and get the Ultra model for $750. Both of which start with 128GB storage space.

You can also jump on the foldable wagon for as low as $650 if you get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, or pay $100 more to get the LTE-only variant, even though I don’t see any good reason why you should do that. And if you want a larger canvas, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is selling for $1,450. Both foldable options will give you up to $200 in-store credit to use towards accessories and more.

OnePlus is another great option if you’re looking for a new device. You can currently get a new OnePlus 8T with 256GB of storage space for just $600 from Amazon.com, which translates into $149 savings, and you can choose between the Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color option. You can also grab the OnePlus 8 Pro for $599 over at OnePlus.com by entering promo code 8PRO100OFF at checkout.