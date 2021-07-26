We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, which means that you can get the vanilla variant with 128GB for just $100. In addition, the Galaxy S21 Plus gets an extra $100 instant savings, which leaves it available at $200, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support can be yours for $400. Now, if you want to get twice the storage, you would only have to add $50 more to any of the models mentioned above.

Samsung has recently announced the new Galaxy Unpacked event, which means we will soon get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Z Flip 3, and you can already reserve your new device at Samsung.com. This reservation will get you an extra $100 trade-in credit, one year of Samsung Care+ ($155 value), and more. But you can also opt for the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that’s selling for $900 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that’s going for $500, after getting $600 and $700 savings, respectively.

Now, heading over to Amazon.com, you will find the OnePlus 9 Pro on its Morning Mist color variant getting a $69 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,000. This device comes packed with 12GB RA, 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid Display 65W Ultra-Fast Charge, 50W wireless charge, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $600 after receiving a $100 discount on any of its color variants with 128GB storage. However, if you want 256GB storage, you will have to settle for the Cloud Navy variant that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $670. And if you still want a more affordable option, you can consider the TCL 10 SE that’s available for $127.49 after a $22.50 discount. This device comes with 5HN RAM, 64GB storage, and a 16MP main shooter on its triple camera setup.