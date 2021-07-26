S22 predecessor
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, which means that you can get the vanilla variant with 128GB for just $100. In addition, the Galaxy S21 Plus gets an extra $100 instant savings, which leaves it available at $200, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support can be yours for $400. Now, if you want to get twice the storage, you would only have to add $50 more to any of the models mentioned above.

Samsung has recently announced the new Galaxy Unpacked event, which means we will soon get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Z Flip 3, and you can already reserve your new device at Samsung.com. This reservation will get you an extra $100 trade-in credit, one year of Samsung Care+ ($155 value), and more. But you can also opt for the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that’s selling for $900 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that’s going for $500, after getting $600 and $700 savings, respectively.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Now, heading over to Amazon.com, you will find the OnePlus 9 Pro on its Morning Mist color variant getting a $69 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,000. This device comes packed with 12GB RA, 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid Display 65W Ultra-Fast Charge, 50W wireless charge, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $600 after receiving a $100 discount on any of its color variants with 128GB storage. However, if you want 256GB storage, you will have to settle for the Cloud Navy variant that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $670. And if you still want a more affordable option, you can consider the TCL 10 SE that’s available for $127.49 after a $22.50 discount. This device comes with 5HN RAM, 64GB storage, and a 16MP main shooter on its triple camera setup.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    TCL 10 SE




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Xiaomi number two smartphone vendor
Xiaomi overtakes Apple as number two smartphone vendor
Global smartphone shipments have increased 12% and Xiaomi has also grown a lot lately. Xiaomi has overtaken Apple in the second quarter of 2021.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 4, smart wall lights and more are on sale
We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon and Samsung, where we find the latest Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S20 FE, and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumor round-up
In this rumor round-up, we’ve gathered all of the information we could find about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and summarized it for you.