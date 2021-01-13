We are less than 24 hours away from the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series’s official launch, and rumors just keep on coming. The latest information gives us a new pricing scheme for Samsung’s upcoming flagship that suggests a huge price cut.

South Korean industry sources seem to have vital information about every variant’s new possible price tag in the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. A new report suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 will start at 990,900 won, which translates to around $900. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is believed to arrive with a 1.2 million won price tag, which would set the price at $1,099, meaning that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could arrive with a $1,299 or $1,399 price tag, depending on whether users want 256GB or 512GB storage space.

The same source claims that the three devices will arrive with 5G support, making the Samsung Galaxy S21, the company’s first flagship device to arrive with a price tag that falls under the $900 mark. The last time we saw this happen was two years ago when we saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Rumors also claim that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive without a charger or earbuds in the box, just like the latest iPhones. Still, the alleged price drop would also help to compensate for the lack of accessories, since you can still reserve your Galaxy S21 over at Samsung.com, and you can get a $60 instant cash bonus to use in accessories for your new device, and Samsung is also giving you up to $700 off when you trade-in an eligible device.

You can already get some details about the upcoming device if you check out Samsung’s latest Exynos 2100 processor, which is expected to power the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. And if you also want color leaks, you can check out the latest custom colors for the Galaxy S20 series.

Source SamMobile