Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21 series. In contrast to the usual February-end launch, the company is rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January. Now, a report has revealed the launch date. It also goes on to say that the smartphones will be launched at a later date in India. Despite that, the devices are up for pre-order in the country.

According to a report from a publication called TechQuila, the Galaxy S21 series will be launched at a later date, by January end in India. For the unaware, the Galaxy S21 lineup is said to go official on January 14. The report also says that the trio is up for blind pre-order in the country. As per the report, early adopters can already walk into the Opera House Store in Bengaluru, which is Samsung’s biggest across the globe and book the phone in advance by just paying INR 2000. This pre-booking will ensure that these users get their hands on the device on the launch day in India. These users will also be entitled to some exclusive launch offers.

The Galaxy S21 series has been appearing online left and right. The latest leak revealed the teasers of the trio. Apart from this, we have seen the upcoming flagship series leaked in several images. Most of these have been renders, but we have also seen the phones in real-life images. The series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the US. Samsung has also confirmed its attendance for CES 2021, and its event is scheduled to take place on January 11, but this event will most likely be focused on QLED TVs and other devices.