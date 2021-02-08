We start this week’s deals with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series. You can currently get any of the three devices on sale from Amazon, B&H, and the official Samsung online store. First, the Vanilla Galaxy S21 can be yours starting at $700 if you go for the 128GB storage option. This means you would get $100 off its regular $800 price tag. There are six color options to choose from, but you may want to hurry since they are going fast. If you were to go for the 256GB option, you could get one for $50 more, and you still get $100 savings from Amazon and B&H.

However, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $99.99 if you have an eligible device to trade in over at Samsung.com. This will get you the same device with a 6.2-inch display, an all-day battery, 5G support, and a fantastic camera that will allow you to capture 8K video. There’s still a better option to get you a new Galaxy S21 for just $75 if you also get your new device locked to your favorite carrier. Samsung.com also offers a $50 credit to be used toward accessories or other devices in Samsung.com, and you also get a new Galaxy SmartTag and four months of YouTube Premium for free.

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy S21+. You can currently get your new device with 128GB storage for $800 after a $200 discount. The 256GB version is available for $50 more with $200 savings at Amazon and B&H. This device arrives with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the same features as the vanilla Galaxy S21. Still, if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can choose to go to Samsung.com and grab one for $300 if you want an unlocked version or pay $200 for a device locked to your favorite carrier. You will also get a Galaxy SmartTag and four months of YouTube Premium for free, and $75 in-store credit to buy some accessories for your new phone.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale, and you can get yours from Amazon or B&H for $999.99 after getting a $200 discount. This device is the only variant to arrive with S Pen support and a glass back, so you should also consider getting a case for your new device. We have selected some of the best options available, and you can check them out here.

You can get more storage space and still get $200 savings on any variant since the 256GB option is selling for $1,050, while the 512GB version can be yours for $1,180. Yes, savings can get better if you have an eligible device to trade-in, as you can get yours unlocked for $500, or get a locked device for as low as $400, with the 256GB and the 512GB options starting at $550 and $680, respectively.