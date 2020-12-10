Yesterday, we reported that Samsung Galaxy S21 series is already up for pre-order in India. The development came from Samsung Opera House Store in Bengaluru, which is Samsung’s biggest across the globe. Now, the same source has confirmed the chipset details of the upcoming phones’ Indian variants.

According to a report from Android Authority, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset in India. This was expected since Samsung has always gone with the in-house SoC for the Indian market. In contrast, the US variant is likely to come equipped with the latest Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 888. This information comes from a recent FCC certification that was granted to Samsung’s SM-G9991U. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets will receive Exynos 2100 processors.

Further, the Galaxy S21 Series is tipped to have the following color variants in India:

Galaxy S21 – Gray, Pink, Purple, and White.

– Gray, Pink, Purple, and White. Galaxy S21 Plus – Silver, Black, Pink, and Purple.

– Silver, Black, Pink, and Purple. Galaxy S21 Ultra– Black, Silver.

Moreover, the report reiterates that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 108MP main camera, two 10MP sensors out of which one will have 10x optical zoom, and most likely a 12MP sensor. The upcoming Samsung flagship is said to go official on January 14. Further, it will be launched in India sometime in late January. Early adopters can already walk into the Opera House Store in Bengaluru and pre-book the phone by just paying INR 2000.

The Galaxy S21 series has been in the rumour mill for a while now. The latest leak revealed the teasers of the trio. Apart from this, we have seen the upcoming flagship series leaked in several images. Most of these have been renders, but we have also seen the phones in real-life images.