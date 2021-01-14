leaked images samsung galaxy s21 series twitter @we_the_techies
Leaked images of the Galaxy S21 family (Image: Twitter / @We_The_Techies)

Samsung appears to have a hard time putting a lid on Galaxy S21 series leaks. And now that we are just a day away from the Galaxy S21 series launch event, more leaks are coming our way. The latest round of leaks is perhaps the most damning one and offers us the best look at Samsung’s upcoming smartphones. The fresh avalanche of leaks, which comes courtesy of Twitter handle @We_The_Techies, shows all three Galaxy S21 series phones up close in multiple colors and even in the form of hands-on videos. 

The tweets again mention that the Galaxy S21 is made out of plastic, while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are made out of glass with a frosted finish on the top. Samsung has moved the SIM tray to the bottom on its latest flagships. We get to feast our eyes on the Galaxy S21’s white and purple trims, and they look stunning in the latest set of leaked hands-on images and video, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra makes an appearance in black.

Galaxy S21 is arguably the most leaked phone ever

In one of the hands-on videos, the leakster shows that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has no scope for storage expansion via a microSD slot, contrary to what we’ve been hearing via leaks so far. Another hands-on clip gives us a glimpse at the flat panel of the Galaxy S21+ and its uniformly slim bezels. 

To give you a refresher, the Galaxy S21 and S21+  will offer identical rear camera hardware that includes a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide angle snapper, and a 64MP telephoto camera with a 3x hybrid optical zoom range. As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it packs a 108MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output, and another 10MP telephoto camera that relies on a folded lens/periscope system to achieve 10x hybrid optical zoom output. 

Inside, all three Galaxy S21 series phones will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while some markets will get an Exynos 2100 powered model. Plus, the trio also offers support for wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. You can find more details about each phone in our detailed coverage here

