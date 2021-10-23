Amazon’s Deals of the Day lets you save tons of money on several Samsung devices. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently getting $250 savings on the more expensive variants, meaning that you can get the Galaxy S21 Plus for $750 on its unlocked variant in Phantom Violet that packs 128GB storage. Or you can opt for the larger, more powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra that is available for $950 after the same $250 discount. But unfortunately, these savings will be gone at midnight.

However, there’s another way to get your hands on a new Galaxy S21. You can get up to $600 savings on the Galaxy S21 series, meaning that you can get the vanilla variant for just $300 over at Samsung.com. The Galaxy S21 Plus goes for $500, and the Galaxy S1 Ultra can be yours for $650 after receiving the same $600 discount. However, you will need to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of these savings. And the best part is that these prices will most likely stick around until the launch of the new Galaxy S22 series that may take a bit longer to launch in 2022.

If you’re more interested in picking up a new Galaxy foldable, remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for $900 at Amazon.com after a 14 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting $279.99 savings, meaning you can get yours for $1,600, and you also get a free S Pen Case to go with it. Still, the best option to save up to $900 on your new foldable is still available at Samsung.com, where you can trade-in up to four different devices to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $900 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $400. And the best part is that you can trade in tablets, smartwatches, and any smartphone you may have around your home. These phones come unlocked so that you can use them on your preferred network. The Galaxy Z Flip starts with 128GB storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB on its base model. However, the Z Flip 3 is currently going for just $350 on its 256GB storage option, in case you’re interested.

We then head over to B&H Photo Video, where the Google Pixel 4 gets a $430 discount on its unlocked variant in Oh So Orange with 64GB storage. In other words, you can get your new device for $369. And if by any chance you’re still drooling over the Pixel 3, you can get one for just $194 after a massive 76 percent discount which translates to $605 savings for you. And if you want to pick up the Google Pixel Stand in White, you can get one for just $33 after a 50 percent discount.