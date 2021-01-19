Today’s deals start with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as you can still get up to $900 savings with your pre-order. The vanilla Galaxy S21 with a 6.2-inch display is probably the best option to go for, as you can get it for just $100 if you choose to trade in an eligible device and get up to $700 off. However, that’s not all, as you would also get $200 instant credit to use towards Galaxy Watches, Buds, tablets, and more. In other words, you only need to trade-in your previous device, and you could basically get your phone for free. You can still go for the higher-end Galaxy S21+, which starts at $300 or get the larger and feature-packed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500, and you will also get a free Galaxy SmartTag and four months of YouTube Premium with your purchase.

You can also grab some of the best foldable devices in the market, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for just $1,000 with $1,000 savings when you trade-in an eligible device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also on sale, and you can get the LTE-only version for $100 or choose the 5G enabled version for $250. But like before, you will have to trade-in your current device. You will also get the Galaxy Z Premier service, four free months of YouTube Premium, and six free months of Spotify Premium for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is considered last year's best device. It features Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when extended and a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut. View at Samsung

If you want the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you can get one for $450 if you settle for the entry-level variant. However, you can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750. Both devices come with a built-in S Pen, great cameras, and more. Just remember that the vanilla Note 20 comes with a smaller 6.7-inch display and a plastic back, even though you will hardly notice a difference between this one and the glass back on the Note 20 Ultra that is equipped with a 6.8-inch display and a better camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with an included S Pen, which is so responsive that it feels like you're using a real pen. It also features Super Fast Charge and great performance. View at Samsung

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, since you can get it for $349 with an eligible trade-in. However, you may also want to consider a new Google Pixel 4a with 5G support. This device is currently available on Amazon with a $40 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $459 in its Just Black color option with 128GB storage space.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung's budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S20 series, and it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixels, IP68 for water and dust resistant View at Samsung

Finally, you can get yourself a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 over at Samsung.com, where the 45mm version with GPS and Bluetooth support is currently getting a $60 discount, which leaves Samsung’s latest smartwatch at just under $370. You can also get the smaller 41mm version that’s getting the same $60 discount, leaving it at $340.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with integrated Bixby voice functionality to read your texts, make a call or initiate coaching on command and on the go. And its battery life will keep you connected for more than a day on a single charge. View 45mm version View 41mm version