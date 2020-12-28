After a slew of leaks, rumors, and renders appearing online ahead of launch, the Galaxy S21 series has gone up on pre-order reservations in the US. Samsung is giving up to $700 instant trade-in credit in exchange for an old smartphone. Moreover, it is offering a credit of $50 for customers reserving the Galaxy S21 series in advance. The upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is likely to have three models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
The report comes from XDA-Developers, which reveals that the Galaxy S21 series is up for pre-order reservations through the Samsung Shop app in the US. Those who want to pre-order the devices can register for reservations through the Samsung US website.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications
Display
|Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
421 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
|Galaxy S21+
6.7-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
394 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
|12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
|Video Capture
|4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
|4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
|Front Camera
|10 MP
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
|10 MP
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,800 mAh
|Colors
|Grey, Pink, Purple, White
|Black, Purple, Silver
|Other Features
|IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
|IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
|Dimensions
|151.7×71.2×7.9 mm
|161.4×75.6×7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax