Galaxy S21 pre-orders

After a slew of leaks, rumors, and renders appearing online ahead of launch, the Galaxy S21 series has gone up on pre-order reservations in the US. Samsung is giving up to $700 instant trade-in credit in exchange for an old smartphone. Moreover, it is offering a credit of $50 for customers reserving the Galaxy S21 series in advance. The upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is likely to have three models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The report comes from XDA-Developers, which reveals that the Galaxy S21 series is up for pre-order reservations through the Samsung Shop app in the US. Those who want to pre-order the devices can register for reservations through the Samsung US website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications


Display		Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
421 PPI pixel density 
Gorilla Glass 7 		Galaxy S21+
6.7-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
394 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100		Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
RAM8GB 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera 
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom		12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
Video Capture4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS 
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS		4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
Front Camera10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)		10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
Battery4,000 mAh4,800 mAh
Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, WhiteBlack, Purple, Silver
Other FeaturesIP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)		IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
Dimensions151.7×71.2×7.9 mm161.4×75.6×7.8 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams
Connectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax		5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
