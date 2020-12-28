After a slew of leaks, rumors, and renders appearing online ahead of launch, the Galaxy S21 series has gone up on pre-order reservations in the US. Samsung is giving up to $700 instant trade-in credit in exchange for an old smartphone. Moreover, it is offering a credit of $50 for customers reserving the Galaxy S21 series in advance. The upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is likely to have three models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The report comes from XDA-Developers, which reveals that the Galaxy S21 series is up for pre-order reservations through the Samsung Shop app in the US. Those who want to pre-order the devices can register for reservations through the Samsung US website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications



Display Galaxy S21

6.2-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

421 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Galaxy S21+

6.7-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

394 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom Video Capture 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS Front Camera 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, White Black, Purple, Silver Other Features IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) Dimensions 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax