Galaxy S21 pre-orders

After a slew of leaks, rumors, and renders appearing online ahead of launch, the Galaxy S21 series has gone up on pre-order reservations in the US. Samsung is giving up to $700 instant trade-in credit in exchange for an old smartphone. Moreover, it is offering a credit of $50 for customers reserving the Galaxy S21 series in advance. The upcoming Samsung flagship lineup is likely to have three models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The report comes from XDA-Developers, which reveals that the Galaxy S21 series is up for pre-order reservations through the Samsung Shop app in the US. Those who want to pre-order the devices can register for reservations through the Samsung US website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications


Display		Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
421 PPI pixel density 
Gorilla Glass 7 		Galaxy S21+
6.7-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
394 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100		Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
RAM8GB 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera 
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom		12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
Video Capture4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS 
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS		4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
Front Camera10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)		10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
Battery4,000 mAh4,800 mAh
Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, WhiteBlack, Purple, Silver
Other FeaturesIP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)		IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
Dimensions151.7×71.2×7.9 mm161.4×75.6×7.8 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams
Connectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax		5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
New pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been revealed
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive with some surprises in its new pricing scheme
iPhone 12 Pro battery cases
Best Battery Cases for iPhone 12 Pro
Hate the idea of carrying a power bank? Pick a more versatile option from our list of the best battery cases for iPhone 12 Pro.
Pocketnow‌ ‌Awards‌ ‌-‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Smartphones‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020‌
Pocketnow Awards honor all those awesome smartphones that left a mark in 2020 across different price brackets, parameters, and categories.