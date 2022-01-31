We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more devices are on sale

By Samuel Martinez January 31, 2022, 11:52 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra back panel Source: Pocketnow

You can currently save big bucks on the latest Galaxy flagships, starting with the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 that starts at $250 after receiving up to $550 savings with an eligible trade-in. And don’t worry if your current device has a cracked display, as you can also get up to $350 savings when you trade it in. This will get you a new Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

However, savings get better when you go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that sells for $600 after a $600 trade-in discount. And if you want the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, you can pick one up for $500 after a $550 discount. Remember that the higher-end model comes with a glass back, an amazing 108MP primary camera, and stylus support, while the other models feature a plastic back, and they don’t have every amazing feature found on their big brother.

If you want the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you can also pick one up for $325 after scoring a $375 trade-in value. This model is also packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 and 8GB RAM options that will be determined by your choice of 128 or 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Product Box image

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in White

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 front and back

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

If you want to get your hands on Samsung’s latest foldable phones, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $900 on its 256GB starting model that also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Plus, you get a larger display and stylus support. However, you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices to get the available $900 trade-in savings. And if you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can buy one starting at $400 after getting up to $700 trade-in savings.

