We start today’s deals at Samsung.com, where you can find some of the best Android devices available in the market, and you can save tons of cash if you’re willing to trade in your current smartphone. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can grab the base model with 128GB storage for just $100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting $100 instant savings, which, combined with the $600 trade-in value, could get you a new device for $200 and $400, respectively.

Now, If you’re more into productivity, you can also opt for last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which will not get a refresh this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great option. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $450 in the base version with a 6.7-inch flat display, or go for the Note 20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch display for $600. And if you’re still interested in getting a Samsung Galaxy S20 model, you can get one in Certified-Renewed condition starting at $250 for the base model.

We are getting new Samsung foldables in a couple of weeks, and you can already reserve yours. Samsung is currently offering $100 extra trade-in credit, one year of Samsung Care+, and more goodies for those who reserve. However, you can also choose to grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or a Galaxy Z Flip 5G since both models are also on sale. You can currently grab the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $900 after an eligible trade-in, which means you can save up to 50 percent of the phone’s original price.

You can also go for the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that’s now available for $500. This phone started selling for $1,200, so that’s $700 less. However, you will have to trade in an eligible device to get these savings.