We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.

However, you can also grab the more expensive variants of the Galaxy S21, as the Galaxy S21 Plus can be yours for $796.18 after getting a 20 percent discount that translates to $203 savings for you. This model features a larger 6.7-inch display but basically the same specs as the vanilla variant. Finally, if you want to go Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also available for purchase, and you can get it for less, after a $200 discount, which leaves this device with a 6.8-inch display and a killer 108MP camera for $1,050. Remember that this is the only model in the Galaxy S21 lineup to feature a glass back and stylus support.

If you’re looking for other smartphone options, you can get the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, as it’s currently selling for just $530 after getting a $64.99 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $799 after receiving a $200 discount, meaning that you can get one and score $200.99 savings.

Galaxy S21 Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy S series iteration that's currently getting a $150 discount. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE One of the best and most popular Samsung devices in 2020 is still a great option in 2021. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is still the latest variant of the Galaxy Note series, and a great option to consider. View at Amazon

Other smartphone options include the Google Pixel 4, which is currently being replaced by the Google Pixel 5a 5G. Whatever the case, you can get one for as low as $379 after receiving a massive $420 discount, and if you’re a Sony fan, you may want to check out the Sony Xperia 5 II that’s currently selling for $848 after a $101.99 discount. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, a trip[le camera array with Zeiss Optics, and more.