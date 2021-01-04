Samsung has already confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 14, but the torrent of Galaxy S21 leaks that started a few months ago simply refuses to cease. After almost everything ranging from renders and hands-on specifications to alleged pricing and specification surfaced online, yet another leak has arrived, courtesy of Evan Blass aka @evleaks. Blass (via Voice) has shared infographics detailing the camera hardware of Galaxy S21, its Plus sibling, and the most powerful member of the portfolio – the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

No major camera hardware upgrades, but new software tricks expected

As per the leaked images, which appear to be screengrabs of the official specifications page or marketing material, the camera hardware of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be identical. Both the devices feature three cameras at the back that consist of a 12MP main (f/1.8) snapper, a 12MP (f/2.4) wide-angle lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera that goes up to 3x optical zoom range. On the front, both the devices come equipped with a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. It is worth noting here that not much has changed if you compare the aforementioned camera specs with their respective Galaxy S20 series counterparts.

Coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is seen packing four camera lenses at the back alongside a laser autofocus module. The main camera (f/2.2) employs a 108MP sensor, and it is assisted by 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide angle shooter. There is a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera sitting alongside another 10MP (f/4.9) telephoto camera, one of which relies on a folded lens or periscope camera system for delivering a higher optical zoom range. One of the telephoto cameras reportedly offers 10x optical zoom output, while the other one maxes out at 3x optical zoom range.

Galaxy S21 Ultra rocks a 10x periscope telephoto camera

As far as camera capabilities are concerned, all three Galaxy S21 series smartphones will be able to capture 4K videos at up to 60fps, 8K videos at 30fps, and slo-mo HD videos at up to 960fps. The Galaxy S21 trio will draw power front the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, however, some regions will get variants that come equipped with the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC that is based on the 5nm process.

How much will the Galaxy S21 series phones cost?

Wondering how much the Galaxy S21 series phones will burn from your wallet? Here’s a breakdown as per another leak:

Model Pricing Converted in USD Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) €849 $1,032 Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB) €899 $1,092 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB) €1,049 $1,275 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (256GB) €1,099 $1,336 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) €1,349 $1,640 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB) €1,399 $1,700 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB) €1,529 $1,858