We have been getting tons of information as we get closer to the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series’s hypothetical launch in January. The latest leak features the phones in new leaked videos that show every variant of Samsung’s next flagship.

According to rumors, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 may be launched on January 14. We have seen the upcoming flagship series leaked in several images. Most of these have been renders, but we have also seen the phones in real-life images, but the latest leak reveals the vanilla Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in official video teasers.

We can see that the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be almost identical, and previous rumors suggest that they will also share the same camera setup. The main difference between these devices will be found in their screen size and battery capacity, and we can’t deny that this new two-tone color scheme is rather interesting.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, shows us its camera module, which is supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera. We are also expecting the Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature a laser autofocus system that will replace the ToF sensor found in its predecessor.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 was rumored to bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, but recent information shows the device powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Whatever the case, we will have to wait a bit longer to find out what Samsung has to offer. Further, Samsung has recently confirmed its attendance for CES 2021, and its event is scheduled to take place on January 11, but this event will most likely be focused on QLED TVs and other devices.

Source Android Police

Via GSM Arena