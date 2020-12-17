So, we’ve already seen the concept renders and even a hands-on video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. But so far, we’ve been in the dark regarding the official colorways and how each one actually looks. Well, Winfuture has just shared official renders of the entire family that includes the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra. The leaked images also clearly show how the camera bump meets the surrounding metallic frame and a closer look at the color options as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 renders. Tap to see full-sized image. (Credit: Winfuture)

Starting with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, both the devices look identical. From the hole-punch Infinity-O display on the front to the camera module with three lenses at the back, they look almost the same. Of course, the Galaxy S21+ will likely be bigger than the Galaxy S21 due to its larger display and battery size. However, a major difference between the two phones is that the Galaxy S21 will use plastic on the rear panel, while the Galaxy S21+ will reportedly rock a glass and metal build.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ renders. Tap to see full-sized image. (Credit: Winfuture)

The Galaxy S21 is depicted in four color options – a purple trim with a contrasting gold frame and camera isle, and a white shade with a silver frame. The pink and black color options opt for a single tone finish across the entire device and look quite minimalist. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is only shown in black trim. However, the shade of black on the Galaxy S21+ appears to be darker compared to the one on the Galaxy S21.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra renders. Tap to see full-sized image (Credit: Winfuture)

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the leaked official renders show it rocking the Phantom Silver colorway that has a subtle gradient finish to it. However, the device will also be sold in a black color option as well, reports Winfuture. The camera isle on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is much wider as it houses two rows of camera lenses. Notably, all three Galaxy S21 series phones will rock a flat display, which marks a stark departure from the curved display seen on all three Galaxy S20 series phones. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series at its next Unpacked event in January next year.