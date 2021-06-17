Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra next to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, comparison video screenshot

We keep on getting some nice deals over at Samsung.com, where you will find anything for everyone. First up, a recurring deal lets you grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone starting at just $100 after an eligible trade-in that can get you up to $700 savings. The entry-level variant comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, you can also grab the larger Samsung Galaxy S21+ of the more potent Galaxy S21 Ultra for $300 and $500, respectively, after the possible $700 discount received by trading in your current device.

However, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $550 for the base model, which comes with 128GB storage, a 6.7-inch display, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 865+ processor. You get the same internals on its Ultra variant, but you also get a larger 6.9-inch display and a more premium feel for $850 and remember that you can still make this phone take up to 1TB storage with a microSD card. However, you can only get these prices after an eligible trade-in that can get you up to $450 savings.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 series

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

 

Well, Samsung’s Discover event is back, and it will keep on giving you great savings until June 20. Today’s featured deal will allow you to get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for as low as $200 after an eligible trade-in, and you also get a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro free of charge, which usually sell for $200 alone. Your current tablet or smartphone will get you up to $500 savings, and there is more to choose from. You will find several Samsung bundle deals that will give you 10 percent instant savings.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

    Buy Samsung Discover




