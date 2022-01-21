Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and Beats headphones are currently on sale

We are getting closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which means that we will start to get better savings on the current version of the Galaxy S lineup. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $1,050 after receiving a 13 percent discount that represents $150 savings for anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and one of the best cameras in the market, thanks to its 108MP primary sensor.

You can also opt for the smaller and more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G that also comes unlocked with 128GB storage space and a triple camera setup capable of recording 8K video. It is now available for $900 after seeing a $100 discount. This smartphone also includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB RAM. This device will also let you trade in your current device to get up to $511 savings, which means that you can buy one for as low as $389.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Beats Fit Pro

You will also find the Beats Fit Pro going for $180 after a $20 discount on their white color option. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation, Apple’s H1 headphone chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, and up to 24 hours of battery life when used with its pocket-sized charging case. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are also on sale, and these are getting a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 savings, which means you can pick up a pair for $200. Or go for the more affordable Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds that now sell for $120 after a $30 discount.