After rumors claiming that Samsung will be launching its next S-lineup earlier than usual, alleged renders of two devices of leaked online. According to the leak, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a flat display. To recall, the Galaxy S20 series sported a curved display while the Note20 lineup did away with the feature. Now, it looks like the Galaxy S21 lineup will follow the same design language on the front.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding its next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series is rumored to consist of a vanilla model, a ‘Plus’ variant, and an ‘Ultra’ version. The leaks as reported by Voice in collaboration with OnLeaks, reveal a new camera module design. The rear cameras are vertically placed in a unique camera module. It is similar to the design that was first showcased by Concept Creator Jermaine back in August. The vanilla model sports three rear cameras, and the Ultra variant could feature four rear cameras.

So drawing this out looked good on paper. NOT in 3d so pretty much throwing this design away pic.twitter.com/ug20NBDolC — Jermaine | Concept Creator (@CConceptCreator) August 16, 2020

On the front lies a central hole-punch cut out alongside slim bezels. The report states that there is a 6.2-inch flat display on the Galaxy S21 and it measures 151.7×71.2×7.9mm with the camera bump taking the total thickness to 9mm. Coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it could come equipped with a 6.9-inch display an measure 165.1×75.6×8.9mm, while the thickness increases to 10.8mm when taking the camera bump into consideration. Moreover, it is said to have support for S Pen. However, it is reported to not have a slot to house the accessory.

According to previous rumors, the new Galaxy S21 series could arrive early in January 2021. There is still no exact date for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but they’re bound to surface as we get closer to the end of 2020.