So, the season of 2021 Android flagships has truly begun. Samsung has today finally unveiled the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. While the ultra model is the one camera-savvy folks would prefer, the Galaxy S21 and its Plus sibling are the ones that most people will buy because of their lower asking price, more handy form factor, and no major compromises. Here’s a quick rundown of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ specifications:

Display

The only key difference between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ is their size, which eventually reflects in the screen diagonal and the battery fitted inside each phone. The vanilla Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Galaxy S21+ features a slightly bigger 6.7-inch panel. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate, but its value automatically switches between 120Hz and 48Hz based on the content you’re watching on it. The resolution remains the same at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels), but the panel is flat with extremely thin bezels, unlike the curved sides on their respective predecessors.

Internals

Samsung will offer the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ in two variants – some regions will get the model powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while others will get the trim with an Exynos 2100 chip inside. You’ll find 8GB RAM inside both phones, while the storage options vary between 128GB and 256GB.

The Galaxy S21 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, while the company has fitted a larger 4,800mAh battery inside the Galaxy S21+. You get support for wireless charging and reverse wireless power share on both the devices. However, a hidden trick up the sleeve of Galaxy S21+ is support for Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology.

Cameras

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ share a lot of their internal hardware, and that includes the cameras as well. The triple lens hardware of the new Samsung flagships is headlined by an optically stabilized 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 64MP telephoto camera that offers up to 2x optical zoom range. On the front, you’ll find a 10MP snapper to handle selfie and video call duties.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ pricing

The standard Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99 and is now up for pre-orders in three colors – Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White. As for the Galaxy S21+, it will burn a $1000 size hole in your wallet and is available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black shades. If you purchase the flagships from Samsung.com, you can also choose between exclusive Phantom Gold and Phantom Red color options. You can find more details about availability dates, deals, and launch offers on the Galaxy S21 and S21+ here.

