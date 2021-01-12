Samsung Galaxy S21 retail package
Image: WinFuture

In what appears to be a last-minute leak frenzy, plenty of Samsung Galaxy S21 marketing material has leaked online. While some of the promotional content highlights the camera capabilities and other traits, one that has caught our attention shows the Galaxy S21’s retail package. Or to put it correctly, a rather slim retail package. And that only means one thing – no charging adapter in the box

Samsung is following in the footsteps of Apple

If you’ve seen the slimmer-than-usual retail package of the iPhone 12 series or Xiaomi’s Mi 11 flagship, the Galaxy S21’s leaked retail box images will give you a clear idea. We’ve been hearing rumors about Samsung ditching the charger from Galaxy S21’s box, and the latest marketing material images that have surfaced online simply confirm that.

READ MORE: Samsung unveils the 5nm-based Exynos 2100 flagship SoC that will power the Galaxy S21
Image: WinFuture

If you don't have a spare charger, you'll have to purchase one separately for your Galaxy S21

Just in case you’re wondering why, smartphone makers argue that bundling a charger with every new smartphone simply adds to e-waste, as most people usually have a charger lying around at home. However, this logic backfires for folks who don’t have one, and are thus coerced into paying more for a charger because their thousand-dollar flagship doesn’t have one in the retail package. In case of Xiaomi though, the Chinese company is allowing buyers to choose between Mi 11 bundles with or without a charger at no additional cost, which is actually a better implementation of the whole idea. 

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy S21 family’s custom color options leaked in all their glory

As for the box contents, the retail bundle of the Galaxy S21 series phones will include only the phone, some paperwork, a USB Type-C cable and the SIM eject tool. Pretty barebones package, right? Samsung used to bundle AKG-branded earphones with its flagships, but that is no longer the case.

In other news, Samsung has shared an official teaser video for the Galaxy S21 series that highlights some of its camera capabilities such as improved low-light photography, better zoom output, and more refined video capture prowess. Leaked marketing slides also tease a ‘dual zoom lens system’, IP68 certification, and up to 512GB of storage. 

I've been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past.
