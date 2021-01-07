We are getting closer to the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, which means that we will get a constant flow of Samsung deals. Now, to make things even better, you can already get savings on the Galaxy S21 series if you reserve yours right now.

Suppose you’re decided on getting a new Samsung Galaxy S21. In that case, you may want to head over to Samsung.com, where you can currently reserve your phone to get up to $60 instant credit, out of which $50 can be used toward accessories, while the extra $10 will go to the Android Shop Samsung App.

    Now, you can get more savings if you go searching through last year’s Samsung devices. You can get a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for as low as $415 unlocked for starters with 128GB storage space. You can still choose between six color options, even though you may have to wait a bit to get yours, since the phone will ship by January 8. Just remember that you have to trade-in an eligible device in order to get this discount.

    The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20 and the S20+ are already out of stock, but you can still score a Galaxy S20 Ultra for just $600 in its version with 128GB storage space in Cosmic Black. Of course, the trade-in condition needs to be met. If not, you can still get yours for $1,150, which lets you save $350 from its original price tag.

        We now focus on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as the vanilla model can be yours for $400 or go Ultra for $700. The regular Galaxy Note 20 comes in four color options, as you can choose between Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Red. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in three color options that include Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. Unfortunately, these devices don’t give you a discount if you don’t have an eligible device to trade-in.

          Finally, we move into foldable territory, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for $1,000 with $1,000 savings when you trade in an eligible device. You get your pick of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black, and a customizable hinge that can come in Metallic Silver, Gold, Red, or Blue.

          If you want a foldable device with a clamshell design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may be the best choice for you, and you can choose to get it with or without 5G support, as the LTE-only version is selling for $400, and the 5G variant can be yours for $150 more. Unfortunately, you can only get yours in Mystic Bronze.

