Before the Unpacked event on January 14, Samsung has opened pre-bookings of the Galaxy S21 series in India. The company is giving a free phone cover worth INR 3,849 on pre-booking any of the upcoming flagship smartphones. As per a recent report, the Korean company could also offer SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Live for free with the pre-orders. However, the official website only mentions a Smart Clear Case as a pre-booking freebie.

As per the information available on the Samsung website, consumers who pre-book a Galaxy S21 series smartphone will get a cover free. It will be a Smart Clear case worth INR 3,849. If you pre-book the smartphone, you’ll get a VIP Pass worth INR 2,000. You will then get the Galaxy S21 smartphones with priority delivery, while also reducing the bill amount by INR 2,000. However, the company hasn’t revealed if the offer is valid on any of the three smartphones or just the vanilla Galaxy S21.

Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and it will take place on January 14. The event starts at 10 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. IST) and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and the official Samsung YouTube channel as well. The company is expected to introduce three flagship devices: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Plus, it could launch a SmartTag and a new pair of TWS earphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch display with WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports an all-new camera setup of a 108MP primary camera and a 12MP wide-angle shooter. It is accompanied by a 10MP camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom output, while the second 10MP telephoto camera offers up to 10x hybrid optical zoom output. It will rock a glass-and-metal build. You can read more about the three upcoming flagship smartphones here.