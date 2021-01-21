Samsung’s new Galaxy S-series is here. The three models feature top-of-the-line specifications and a beautiful new design. It is natural to compare the latest with the best in the segment. Hence, here’s a Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 8T comparison to see which one deserves your money. Let’s dive right into it!

Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 8T: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus OnePlus 8T Display 6.7″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2400 x 1080 pixels

394 PPI

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 7 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED

2400 x 1080

402 PPI

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 /

Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear:

12MP primary (f/1.8, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120°)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom



Front:

10 MP Rear:

48MP primary (f/1.7, OIS)

16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 123°)

5MP macro

2MP monochrome



Front:

16MP Video

features 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

Slo-mo 1080p at 240 fps Battery 4,800mAh 4,500mAh IP Rating IP68 – Weight 202 grams 188 grams Dimensions 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm 160.7×74.1×8.4 mm

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel-resolution and 394 PPI pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is claimed to go up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by the Gorilla Glass 7. It measures 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm, and it is heavier than the OnePlus 8T at 202 grams.

The OnePlus 8T rocks a glass front and back that is baked into an aluminum frame on the sides. Like the Galaxy S21 Plus, you get a flat display here as well. In my opinion, this makes the user experience better since there is no side glare while looking at the screen and it is less prone to shattering if you drop the phone.

The device itself isn’t bulky as it weighs 188 grams, and it fits well in the hand. The OnePlus 8T comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It also gets a bump in refresh rate – 120Hz from 90Hz – and the touch sampling rate has been pushed from 180Hz to 240Hz on the latest device. The display is HDR10+ certified as well. It is a sharp and vibrant screen.

Hardware and Battery

The new Galaxy flagship’s Plus model is powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Qualcomm Kryo 680 that allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is paired with Adreno 660 GPU that delivers up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options. Further, it packs a 4,800mah battery.

The Galaxy S21 is powered by the latest chipset.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. The Qualcomm chip ticks alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. It also comes in a 256GB variant. In my usage, I’ve never experienced a lag or stutter in the UI or while opening and closing an app. Further, the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos only enhance the experience.

OnePlus 8T (Image only

Furthermore, the phone comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and it charges the battery up to 15% in 17 minutes, and up to 85% within 28 minutes. It charges to 100% within 40 minutes.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary (f/1.8, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120°) + 64MP telephoto (f/2.0, OIS) lens that supports 3x hybrid optical zoom. The latest Samsung smartphone can shoot 4K at 30/60 FPS, 8K at 30 FPS, FHD at 30/60/120 FPS, and Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 48MP Sony IMX586 optically stabilized sensor, which is a bit old. It’s the same sensor used in the OnePlus 7 series as well as the OnePlus Nord. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that has a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Further, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter. In bright daylight, the OnePlus 8T captures detailed images with HDR implemented very well. Switching to the ultra-wide camera, the details are less but not drastically different.

More number of cameras doesn't mean better quality.

Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 8T: Verdict

Going back to my OnePlus 8T review, I wrote, “with a gorgeous display, an amazing performance, a long-lasting battery life with 65W fast charging capabilities, and a snappy UI, the OnePlus 8T is an easy recommendation.” By contrast, the Galaxy S21 seems like an excellent choice too! With a new camera setup, top-notch performance and superb display, the Galaxy S21 Plus is a recommended phone too. It comes down to what you prefer – OxygenOS or One UI.