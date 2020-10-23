Within a month of the launch of Samsung’s second flagship, Galaxy Note20, rumors surrounding the next flagship, Galaxy S21 have started pouring in. While Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding its next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series is rumored to consist of a vanilla model, a ‘Plus’ variant, and an ‘Ultra’ version. Recently, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S20 designs were leaked. Now, Galaxy S21 Plus has been leaked in CAD renders online.

The leak comes from MySmartPrice, which shared the RAW CAD images of the Galaxy S21 Plus. The smartphone appears to feature an Infinity-O AMOLED display, which isn’t curved. The Galaxy S21 is likely to follow the design language of the Galaxy Note20 series with a flat display. On the rear, we can spot a triple rear camera setup, which is similar to the one previously seen on the leaked renders of Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S21 lineup could drop curved displays in favor of the flat ones.

The device is said to have 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85mm dimensions and sport a 6.7-inch display. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC, or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to come equipped with a 6.9-inch display and measure 165.1×75.6×8.9mm, while the thickness increases to 10.8mm when taking the camera bump into consideration. Moreover, it is said to have support for S Pen.

However, it is reported to not have a slot to house the accessory. According to previous rumors, the new Galaxy S21 series could arrive early in January 2021. There is still no exact date for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but they’re bound to surface as we get closer to the end of 2020.