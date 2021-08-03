We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung’s latest flagship is getting a $150 discount on its vanilla variant with 128GB storage. This model is completely unlocked so that you can use it on the network of your choice. However, if you want t larger display, you can opt for the Galaxy S21 Plus is getting a $200 discount, meaning that you get an unlocked device for just $800. If you want the larger Galaxy S21 Ultra with stylus support, you can grab one for $1,000 after receiving the same $200 savings.

However, you can get any of these devices for less if you head over to Samsung.com, as they’re all getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, and you will also find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20, and more devices on sale.

Still, if you’re not interested in Samsung and you’re looking for more options, you can head over to OnePlus .com, where you will find the OnePlus 9 going for $689, and you will also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z with your purchase. In other words, you can get this bundle with $90 savings, but you must remember to add promo code BTSBESTOP9 at checkout.

Now, heading back to Amazon.com, we have also found the latest Fire HD 10 getting a $75 discount when you buy any two models, meaning that you can get two 32GB storage models for just $225, down from $300, which would leave each tablet at $112.50. Similar savings are also being applied to Fire Kids Tablets, meaning that you can get two Fire 7 Kids Tablets for $150 with $50 savings, two Fire HD 8 Kids tablets for $210 with $70 savings of two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets for $300 after a $100 discount.

Also, there are tons of OtterBox cases available for your favorite iPhone devices. You will find the Symmetry case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max for just $27, down from its regular $50 price tag. You will also find deals on cases for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and more.