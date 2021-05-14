We start today’s deals with some of the best Android phones in the market. We head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 getting a $50 discount on its 512GB storage space option. Now, this model is only available on its Phantom Gray color option, and you can get it for $800 without having to trade in your current devices. If you’re more drawn to the design of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20+, you can get one for $1,100 after receiving a $100 discount on its Cosmic Gray color variant. And since we’re already talking about Samsung devices, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB storage for $566 after an $83.99 discount. This is the WiFi-only variant, and it also includes an S Pen in the box.

We have also found several OnePlus devices on sale. First up, the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green is selling for $596 with $152.86 savings, while the Lunar Silver color option will cost you $600 after a $149 discount. The 8T comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can grab a new OnePlus Nord N10 5G with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690. It is currently getting an $18.17 discount, leaving it available at just $274.58, and if you want something even less expensive, get the OnePlus Nord N100 in Midnight Frost with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for $170 with $10 savings.

Finally, the Google Pixel 5 is now selling for $676.14, down from its regular $699 price tag. However, you can also choose to get your hands on the larger Google Pixel 3a XL with 64GB storage for just $274 with $15.96 savings in Clearly White, or get its predecessor for $190 after a $21.56 discount. Or you could wait and see if the latest leaks of the Google Pixel 6 are real and save enough cash to go for the Pro variant.