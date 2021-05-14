Galaxy S21 review

We start today’s deals with some of the best Android phones in the market. We head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 getting a $50 discount on its 512GB storage space option. Now, this model is only available on its Phantom Gray color option, and you can get it for $800 without having to trade in your current devices. If you’re more drawn to the design of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20+, you can get one for $1,100 after receiving a $100 discount on its Cosmic Gray color variant. And since we’re already talking about Samsung devices, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB storage for $566 after an $83.99 discount. This is the WiFi-only variant, and it also includes an S Pen in the box.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20+

 

We have also found several OnePlus devices on sale. First up, the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green is selling for $596 with $152.86 savings, while the Lunar Silver color option will cost you $600 after a $149 discount. The 8T comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can grab a new OnePlus Nord N10 5G with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690. It is currently getting an $18.17 discount, leaving it available at just $274.58, and if you want something even less expensive, get the OnePlus Nord N100 in Midnight Frost with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for $170 with $10 savings.

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus Nord N10 5G

    OnePlus Nord N100

 

Finally, the Google Pixel 5 is now selling for $676.14, down from its regular $699 price tag. However, you can also choose to get your hands on the larger Google Pixel 3a XL with 64GB storage for just $274 with $15.96 savings in Clearly White, or get its predecessor for $190 after a $21.56 discount. Or you could wait and see if the latest leaks of the Google Pixel 6 are real and save enough cash to go for the Pro variant.

    Google Pixel 5

    Google Pixel 3a XL

    Google Pixel 3




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale has Apple’s HomePod mini, smart TVs and more on sale
Check out the latest deals available at Best Buy, where you will find several smart speaker options, laptops, and more devices on sale
Huawei P50 official render camera
Huawei P50 series could arrive with a killer camera design
This could be our best look yet at the Huawei P50’s massive camera module, which may come equipped with a 1-inch sensor
WhatsApp logo
How to delete your WhatsApp account and save your data
We’re showing you how to delete your WhatsApp account, as well as some pre-requisites that I personally recommend before you do so.