We know that Father’s Day is getting close, so it may be a good idea to start looking for gift ideas. If you’re looking for a new Samsung device, you can head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21+ getting a $200 discount on its Phantom Black color variant with 128GB storage, which means you can grab yours for $800. However, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where your current device can get you up to $700 savings after trading it in. This means that you can get the unlocked variant of the Galaxy S21 for just $99, while the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra go for $300 and $500, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is another great option for a gift, and you can get one starting at $550 if you go for the base model, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sells for $850 after a $400 discount with an eligible trade-in. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also on sale. You can grab one for $1,200 with an eligible trade-in, and you also get two free months of YouTube Premium for free. You may also want to consider grabbing a new Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer to keep your phone charged and clean for just $25 after receiving a 50 percent discount.

If you head over to Motorola.com, you will also find great devices with awesome discounts. First up, the Moto RAZR 5G is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,200. This device comes packed with 256GB storage space, a foldable 6.2-inch foldable display, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can grab the Moto Edge and the Moto One 5G with $200 and $145 discounts, which leaves them up for grabs at $500 and $300, respectively. The Moto Edge comes with 256GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip, while the Moto One brings 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and the same processor under the hood.

More Father’s Day gift ideas feature the Apple iPad Air with LTE support that’s $9 off on its 64GB storage variant and $50 off the 256GB model, leaving it up for grabs at $680 and $830, respectively. The Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless Digital Camera that’s currently getting a $400 discount at B&H, leaving it up for grabs at $997. And if you’re a Verizon customer, you can head over to Verizon.com, where you will find up to $600 off select devices, plus smartwatches, sound bars, earphones, and more on sale.