Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The key differentiator between the Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-lineup is the presence of an S-Pen in the latter, which could change next year. A new report from South Korean publication The Elec states that there will be three Galaxy S21 models, and the top-end variant might feature S-Pen support.

According to the report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series, code-named “Unbound,” will come in be three models that allegedly have the project names M1, N2, and O3. The top-end O3 model is said to feature S-Pen support. It could be the “Ultra” variant of the upcoming lineup.

Moreover, the report adds that Samsung is looking forward to introducing a Galaxy Z Fold “3” with S Pen support. To recall, the development was rumored to make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now, with the inclusion of S-Pen in the Galaxy S-series, the future of Galaxy Note-lineup is in question.

You May Also Like
OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno5 series rumor tips unannounced Snapdragon 775G, 860 SoCs
The Snapdragon 775G is likely to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G.
Realme X7 teaser
Realme X7 Pro specs leak reveals a top-notch device
It is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution.
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 could launch sooner than expected
The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are expected to arrive next month, and now we could even have a launch date