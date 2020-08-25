The key differentiator between the Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-lineup is the presence of an S-Pen in the latter, which could change next year. A new report from South Korean publication The Elec states that there will be three Galaxy S21 models, and the top-end variant might feature S-Pen support.

According to the report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series, code-named “Unbound,” will come in be three models that allegedly have the project names M1, N2, and O3. The top-end O3 model is said to feature S-Pen support. It could be the “Ultra” variant of the upcoming lineup.

Moreover, the report adds that Samsung is looking forward to introducing a Galaxy Z Fold “3” with S Pen support. To recall, the development was rumored to make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now, with the inclusion of S-Pen in the Galaxy S-series, the future of Galaxy Note-lineup is in question.