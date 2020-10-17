We have been getting our fair share of Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors as we get closer to the end of 2020. Some of these rumors suggest that the next Samsung Galaxy S flagship may arrive sooner than expected, which could mean that the device may change its usual February presentation and March release to an earlier date. Now, the latest rumor also mentions this possibility, as we also find the device getting the necessary permissions before launch.

The guys over at SamMobile have asked sources in Asia, which claim that the new Galaxy S21 will arrive early in January 2021, even though the reason for this is still uncertain. Some suggest that Samsung would want to take advantage of Huawei’s presence in the flagship scene, while others believe that Samsung may want to put some more space between the launch of the regular Galaxy S21 series and the future Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.

Another possible reason may be Samsung’s desire to have separate events for its regular flagships and foldable devices. I mean, Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip during the same event back in February. The Galaxy Note 20 series launched alongside the Z Flip’s 5G variant and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 being released in September, so maybe Samsung wants to put some distance between its current flagships.

There is still no exact date for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but they’re bound to surface as we get closer to the end of 2020. Now, there are also rumors claiming that Samsung’s suppliers have already entered mass production of the components required for the Galaxy S21, meaning that this early launch rumor may be very possible.

We have also seen the device getting certified by China’s 3C, and its listings reveal that the new series will arrive with 25W charging capabilities, just like the one found in this year’s Galaxy S20 series.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena