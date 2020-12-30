More Galaxy S21 leaks have arrived. This time, they come to us thanks to @MauriQHD over at Twitter. The leaked images show what is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21+ in its Phantom Violet color option, and what can we say? It looks stunning.

The new leaked images of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy S21+ have recently surfaced. They show a device that could be a preview unit, which is not intended to hit the shelves. However, focusing on what’s important, these photos show us that the new Galaxy S21+ will indeed arrive with a flat display, a hole punch camera, and very thin bezels. This Phantom Violet color option also looks fantastic, even with the ginormous camera bump in the back.

Now, this image gives us a better idea of what we may get next month, as rumors still suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive on January 14. Still, under-display selfie cameras would seem to skip Samsung’s next flagship, and there are some who believe that they may finally make their debut in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. You shouldn’t expect to see them in the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as recent rumors say that Samsung’s next clamshell will probably stick to LTE connectivity, and it could also become part of the company’s mid-range segment, or at least one variant.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is already available for pre-order in the US, and you can get up to $700 off when you trade in an eligible device. Now, you may want to take a look at other leaks that show us the other Galaxy S21 variants. We have also received images of the official protective cases for every Galaxy S21 variant, as well as their key specifications and features, as well as the latest FCC listing that confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer S Pen stylus support.

