Samsung is rather aggressive with the pricing of its latest flagship, and if you go over to Samsung.com, you can score the entry-level variant for just $75. Of course, things aren’t as straightforward, as you have to trade-in an eligible device, and you have to get your new Samsung Galaxy S21 locked to one carrier to get this price. If you want your phone unlocked, you can also trade-in an eligible device to get it for $100 with a $700 discount. If you want the Galaxy S21+, you can currently get it unlocked for $215 or get a locked variant for just $115. And if you’re looking to get the crown jewel, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is selling for $500 unlocked or $400 locked to your favorite network. You will also get up to $100 Samsung Credit to purchase accessories and other Samsung products, and you will get a Galaxy SmartTag and four months of YouTube Premium for free.

You may also be interested in one of last year’s flagship devices, and if that the case, you can also go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series that’s currently selling for $450 if you go for the base model with 128GB of storage. You can also go for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and you can get one for $550. If you choose to purchase any of these devices, you will get up to $150 Samsung credit to use in Samsung accessories, and you will also get four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium for free. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also available, and you can grab one for $425 unlocked, with up to $100 Samsung Credits and the same freebies that come with the Galaxy Note 20 series. Of course, you would also have to trade-in an eligible device to get these prices.

Samsung’s foldables are also on sale. You can still get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold for $1,000 after a $1,000 discount when you trade-in another phone. You get 256GB storage space and one of the best devices of 2020. However, you may also be interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that has a clamshell design. If that’s the case, you may also want to check out the 5G enabled version, as it’s selling for just $200, which is $100 less than what the LTE-only variant is going for. You get the same storage space and the same freebies that come with the Galaxy Note 20 series; however, you won’t get any Samsung Credits when you purchase these models.



If you don’t have a device to trade-in or just don’t want to get rid of your current phone, you can also score some interesting discounts. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,000 with $300 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also on sale, and you can grab one for $620 with a $480 discount, or grab a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with $180 savings, which leaves it available for $570. And all of them come with 256GB of storage space.



