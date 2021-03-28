We have reached the last day of Samsung’s Discover Spring Event sale, which means that this is your last chance to get crazy savings. We have seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting some rather aggressive discounts, which usually lets you get a Galaxy S21+ for just $300, but the latest offer is even better.

You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S21+ for just $100. Now, this isn’t as straightforward as you’d think, since you only get $200 off the phone’s regular price tag, but if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can get up to $700 off, and that’s how you get your new Galaxy S21+ for $100. Upon purchase, you will get a new 5G enabled smartphone with 128GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and $50 Samsung Credit to use towards accessories or anything you can find on Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ One of Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S21+ comes with tons of power, and it will deliver amazingly clear, high-quality photos, 8K video and more View at Samsung

Now, you can also want to get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and you can now get one for just $300 after an eligible trade-in. This is the only Galaxy S21 variant to feature a glass back, S Pen support, and a larger 6.8-inch display. Further, you get the best camera out of the three existing variants.

You should check out the Samsung Deals page, as you will find that previous Discover Spring Event discounts are still life. Such is the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is still selling for $325 locked to Verizon or AT&T, after an eligible trade-in, of course. You can also save 40 percent off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, the Galaxy Watch 3, Buds Pro, and more. Plus, if you buy from different departments, you can also score 10 percent savings.

Remember that any purchase will also let you enter a contest that will give a grand prize of $20K divided into ten lucky customers. The first prize will get you $5K in Samsung Credits, three second-place winners will get $2K each, and six other customers will score 1K each.