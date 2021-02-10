It seems that 2020 wasn’t that much of a bad year for Samsung. Despite a drop in smartphone sales due to the ongoing pandemic, the company has recently reported a good year. It even managed to deliver a 6 percent of YoY smartphone shipment growth during the last quarter of 2020 thanks to the Galaxy S20 FE, but good news don’t stop there. The company was allegedly expecting its Samsung Galaxy S21 series shipments to be lower than its predecessors, but new information suggests that the new flagship could be more popular than expected.

Well, what do you know? The Samsung Galaxy S21 has been a huge success in sales for the South Korean tech giant. The company has recently reported that its latest flagship has delivered amazing sales numbers in its home country and in the United Kingdom.

Sales have been so great the Galaxy S21 series has reached new sales records, outperforming the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S20 in pre-orders. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra being the model that has sold the most units, as it allegedly accounted for more than 50 percent of pre-orders in the UK.

Yes, it may seem a bit early to draw conclusions. Samsung UK hasn’t revealed exact numbers as to how many devices it sold during the two-week pre-order period of the device, and we will most likely have to wait until the end of Q1 to have more detailed information. We must also consider that the Plus variant of the Galaxy S series is the one that gets the most attention if we take last year’s Galaxy S20 series as an example, but we may have to wait until the end of H1 to see which model sales the most units.

Samsung believes that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has received more attention thanks to its new AMOLED display, great power efficiency, fantastic cameras, and every other ‘Ultra’ features it provides. Now, you may also want to add the fact that you are getting some amazing discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series over at Samsung.com. You can get a vanilla variant for as low as $75, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $200, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $400 if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

Source SamMobile