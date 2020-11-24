November is almost over, meaning that we are getting closer to the end of 2020. This also means that we are getting closer to the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung’s new flagship is rumored to become official in less than two months, and it seems that the company has started to get the necessary certifications ready for the possible launch on January 14.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 has recently been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. This certification makes us believe that Samsung may be getting ready for an early launch of its new Galaxy S lineup.

The certification doesn’t give us details about the phone’s internals or an idea of how many devices we’re getting since only the regular Samsung Galaxy S21 has appeared on the bureau’s database. However, it is believed that just like this year, we will initially get three devices, a Galaxy s21, a Galaxy S21+, and a Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new devices are also expected to arrive powered by two different processors, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 for the US version and an Exynos 2100 for the international version.

We have also been receiving quite a bunch of Galaxy S21 leaks and rumors in the last few days. Some of them have confirmed the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is also expected to feature stylus support, which would also end up leading to the possible demise of the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

A massive spec leak has recently revealed the new lineup’s display sizes, battery sizes, sensors inside each camera setup, color options for every variant, and more. We have also received word that this time, you should look for the Exynos version of the Galaxy S21, as Samsung’s processor could finally more powerful than its Snapdragon counterpart.

