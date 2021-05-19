We keep on getting great deals on Android devices. This time we visit Samsung.com, where we find some of the most popular smartphones on the market. You can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100 with 128GB storage when you trade-in an eligible device, meaning that you can get up to $700 savings. If you want a larger phone, you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which are also getting up to $700 savings, meaning you can get one for $300 and $500, respectively. They all come packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and some of the best cameras available on a smartphone.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $550 or get the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant for $800 with up to $450 savings. And if you want one of the best, if not the best foldable smartphone of 2020, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 for $1,200, but just like with the Galaxy S21, you have to trade in an eligible device to get these amazing discounts.

Now, those aren’t the only phones on sale. We have also found that the Google Pixel 5 has dropped its price to $696.19, which is not a huge price difference from its regular $699 price tag, but that means we will most likely start to get some nice discounts on this device. However, you can also choose to head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find last year’s OnePlus 8T selling for $599, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This means you can save $150 on your new device, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 48MP main camera on its quad-camera setup, a beautiful 120 Hz Fluid display, and more. However, you can also go for the OnePlus 8 for just $499 after a $200 discount. This phone comes with a 90 Hz Fluid display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, but the same processor and camera as the one found in the 8T